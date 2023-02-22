AD
National News

TV station employee, 9-year-old killed, two others wounded after shooting in Orlando: Police

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Kali9/Getty Images

(ORLANDO, Fla.) — Two people have been shot and killed, including an Orlando news employee and 9-year-old girl, and multiple people were injured Wednesday in Pine Hills, Florida, police said.

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, the mother of the 9-year-old and another member of the Spectrum News 13 crew were also shot in the same area and are in critical condition.

The mother and child were shot in their nearby home. Mina said it was unclear why they were targeted.

The news crew was on the scene reporting on a 20-year-old woman shot and killed in the area this morning when they were shot at, police said.

Police arrested suspect Keith Melvin Moses, 19, in connection to the shootings. Moses was allegedly arrested while armed with a firearm that authorities believe will link him to the shootings, according to the sheriff.

According to Mina, Moses has a lengthy criminal history and is expected to be charged with each murder.

“I want to acknowledge what a horrible day this has been for our community and our media partners,” Mina said.

The victims were taken to the same regional hospital that cared for victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting, according to ABC News Orlando affiliate WFTV.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

