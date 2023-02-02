Twelve monkeys missing from Louisiana zoo as search for thief continues

File photo – filo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Twelve squirrel monkeys that were stolen from Zoosiana, a Louisiana zoo, shortly before midnight Saturday remain missing five days later.

The thief targeted facilities of smaller primates and “compromised” the squirrel monkey exhibit, successfully stealing 12 from the enclosure, according to zoo officials.

The remaining squirrel monkeys were assessed by the zoo’s veterinarian and animal care team and there are no apparent issues affecting their health or well-being, Zoosiana said in a statement posted on Facebook.

“All other animals are accounted for and appear to have been undisturbed,” Zoosiana said.

The zoo was closed on Sunday, but Zoosiana said this was due to weather and was unrelated to the theft.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Zoosiana said it is working with local, state and federal agencies.

Zoosiania and the Broussard Police Department did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

The incident at Zoosiana comes as the Dallas Zoo faces a series of suspicious incidents. In the most recent incident, two emperor tamarin monkeys were stolen from their habitat earlier this week.

The Dallas Police Department found the monkeys safe on Tuesday. No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing. There’s no known connection to the monkeys stolen at Zoosiana.

In January, a clouded leopard escaped her enclosure at the Dallas Zoo after the fence of her habitat was “intentionally cut,” the leopard was found the same day it went missing, according to officials. A second fence inside the zoo’s langur monkey habitat was cut although no monkeys escaped or were danger or harmed.

The Dallas Zoo also found a rare and endangered vulture dead in its enclosure in January, with officials saying it did not appear to have died from natural causes.

Dallas Zoo is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the incidents.