Tyler Hubbard and Elle King notch big ‘Billboard’ debuts with new projects

Both Tyler Hubbard and Elle King scored big debuts this week on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums tally.

The Florida Georgia Line frontman lands at #8 with his first solo album, moving 15,000 units in his first week. The self-titled record contains both his first #1, “5 Foot 9,” and his current hit, “Dancin’ in the Country.”

Elle debuts at #11 with her first full-length country record, Come Get Your Wife, which boasts both the chart-topping “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert and the follow-up single, “Worth a Shot,” with Dierks Bentley. Elle clocked in at 13,000 units total.