U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn, injuring eight in ‘violent rampage’: NYPD

WABC-TV

(NEW YORK) — A U-Haul driver is in custody after allegedly striking eight people in a “violent rampage” in multiple locations in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Four people have been hospitalized, two in critical condition and two in serious condition, the commissioner said at a news conference.

Four others suffered minor injuries, Sewell said.

One of the eight injured was a police officer who tried to stop the driver, she said.

“We have seven different locations to process,” the commissioner said.

The driver allegedly screamed that he wanted to die as he sped off and led police on a brief chase, according to a law enforcement official and a local councilman. He allegedly fled from Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood through Sunset Park before being apprehended a few miles away in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook.

Police searched the truck and found nothing suspicious, sources said.

There are no additional credible threats, according to the New York City mayor’s office.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she’s been briefed on the incident.