AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

U-Haul driver allegedly plows into people in Brooklyn, injuring eight in ‘violent rampage’: NYPD

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Background
share close
AD
WABC-TV

(NEW YORK) — A U-Haul driver is in custody after allegedly striking eight people in a “violent rampage” in multiple locations in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday, according to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Four people have been hospitalized, two in critical condition and two in serious condition, the commissioner said at a news conference.

Four others suffered minor injuries, Sewell said.

One of the eight injured was a police officer who tried to stop the driver, she said.

“We have seven different locations to process,” the commissioner said.

The driver allegedly screamed that he wanted to die as he sped off and led police on a brief chase, according to a law enforcement official and a local councilman. He allegedly fled from Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood through Sunset Park before being apprehended a few miles away in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Red Hook.

Police searched the truck and found nothing suspicious, sources said.

There are no additional credible threats, according to the New York City mayor’s office.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she’s been briefed on the incident.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

report:-machine-gun-kelly-&-megan-fox-“haven’t-officially-called-off-the-engagement”
insert_link

Entertainment News

Report: Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox “haven’t officially called off the engagement”

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are reportedly still technically together amid rumors of a breakup. People cites a source claiming that the "Bloody Valentine" rocker and the Jennifer's Body actor "haven't officially called off the engagement," but added that Fox "took her ring off." "They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time," the source reports, adding that […]

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%