AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

U2 and their 1997 concert in Sarajevo are the focus of new doc ‘Kiss the Future’

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Bono in Sarajevo, 1995; In Pictures Ltd./Corbis via Getty Images

If you saw U2‘s Zoo TV tour, you may remember that among the videos and transmissions shown on the wall of TV monitors onstage were dispatches from Sarajevo, which at the time was under siege during the Bosnian War. Now, the band’s role in helping the people of Sarajevo, culminating in their concert there in 1997, is the subject of a new documentary called Kiss the Future.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film features interviews with BonoThe Edge and Adam Clayton, politicians and others. It describes how a photographer and filmmaker named Bill Carter — who wrote the documentary — wangled an interview with Bono and convinced him that the people of Sarajevo needed help. 

The band was fired up by what Carter told them, but after U2’s management nixed Bono’s idea of doing a concert there right way, they started incorporating those video transmissions into the tour.

“We gave them a serious dose of uneditorialized reality in the middle of our show,” The Edge says in the film. However, as Bono notes, they eventually stopped because “it started to look a little bit like reality TV, using people’s pain and anguish for entertainment.” Still, U2 continued bringing attention to the cause, recording the song “Miss Sarajevo” as part of their side project, Passengers.

The war officially ended in 1995, and U2 finally was able to come to Sarajevo in 1997 and do a full-scale concert.  As one attendee recalls, “The war ended the moment U2 came onstage.”

Produced by, among others Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, Kiss the Future premiered over the weekend at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

on-this-day-–-february-21,-1990:-bonnie-raitt-wins-four-grammys,-including-album-of-the-year-for-‘nick-of-time’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

On This Day – February 21, 1990: Bonnie Raitt wins four Grammys, including Album of the Year for ‘Nick of Time’

On This Day, February 21, 1990... At the 32 annual Grammy Awards, Bonnie Raitt took home four awards including Album of the Year for Nick of Time.  She also won for Best Pop Vocal Performance Female and Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female for the album’s title track as well as Best Traditional Blues Recording for her Johnny Lee Hooker collaboration “I’m in the Mood.”  In total, Raitt has now won […]

todayFebruary 21, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%