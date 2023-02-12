AD
Rev Rock Report

U2 announce ‘U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere’ Las Vegas residency

todayFebruary 12, 2023

Courtesy Moment Factory/U2

It’s been rumored for months, but U2 has finally confirmed they’re headed to Las Vegas.

The Irish rockers announced their new Vegas residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby Live at the Sphere, with an ad during Sunday night’s Super Bowl. As the show’s name suggests, the residency will celebrate their 1991 album Achtung Baby, and is set to go down this fall at the new high-tech MSG Sphere at the Venetian.

The Super Bowl ad focused on a variety of U2 fans from all over the world, who wind up in the desert along with the members of U2 to witness a sphere in the sky. The Edge then asks Bono, “So, are we doing this?” to which Bono replies, “We’d be mad not to.”

The shows will be without one member of the group though, with the band announcing that drummer Larry Mullen, Jr. would not be part of the residency as he recuperates from surgery. Instead, drummer Bram van den Berg will be filling in. 

Exact dates for the residency have not been announced but you can sign up at u2xsphere.com to be the first to get details

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

