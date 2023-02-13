AD
Rev Rock Report

U2 releases ‘Songs of Surrender’ version of “One”

todayFebruary 13, 2023

Background
Island Records/Interscope

U2 is set to release the new album Songs of Surrender in a little over a month, and they have just shared another track from the record. The band has released their new take on the Achtung Baby classic “One,” which has basically been turned into a piano ballad, with an added choir at the end. 

U2 will release Songs of Surrender, containing 40 reimagined and rerecorded songs, on March 17. Curated and produced by The Edge, each song on the album is a completely new recording, with new arrangements — and in some cases new lyrics. 

This is the third taste of the record the band has shared with fans. They previously released their new takes on “With or Without You” and “Pride (In The Name of Love).”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Similar posts

