AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

U2 releasing limited edition ‘Songs of Surrender’ Notre Dame viny

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Island Records/Interscope

U2 is set to release their new album, Songs of Surrender, on March 17, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day — but music fans at Notre Dame have an extra special reason to run out and get it. The band is set to release a special vinyl pressing of the album for the college, limited to only 2,500 copies.

The Fighting Irish’s edition will include 16 acoustic and reimagined recordings, and it will come on blue and gold vinyl. It will also include Notre Dame-inspired pictures of the band members, the Notre Dame monogram on the included poster and all four records, a special Notre Dame sticker and more.

The special edition is now available for preorder, while supplies last, with a limited amount to be sold at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore on March 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tom-cruise-and-james-corden-suited-up-for-a-stage-performance-in-disney’s-‘the-lion-king’
insert_link

Entertainment News

Tom Cruise and James Corden suited up for a stage performance in Disney’s ‘The Lion King’

Terence Patrick/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved Tom Cruise famously flies airplanes, climbs impossibly tall buildings and jumps off of mountains with a motorcycle, but James Corden put him up to a high-profile stunt of a different kind Thursday night. According to The Late Late Show's Instagram, Corden and Cruise suited up in costume as the meerkat Timon and the warthog Pumbaa, respectively, at a performance of Disney's […]

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%