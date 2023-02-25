AD
Rev Rock Report

U2 releasing limited edition ‘Songs of Surrender’ Notre Dame vinyl

todayFebruary 25, 2023

Island Records/Interscope

U2 is set to release their new album, Songs of Surrender, on March 17, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day — but music fans at Notre Dame have an extra special reason to run out and get it. The band is set to release a special vinyl pressing of the album for the college, limited to only 2,500 copies.

The Fighting Irish’s edition will include 16 acoustic and reimagined recordings, and it will come on blue and gold vinyl. It will also include Notre Dame-inspired pictures of the band members, the Notre Dame monogram on the included poster and all four records, a special Notre Dame sticker and more.

The special edition is now available for preorder, while supplies last, with a limited amount to be sold at the Hammes Notre Dame Bookstore on March 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

