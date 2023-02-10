UK radio host apologizes after claiming Foo Fighters are releasing new album next month

Rich Fury/Getty Images

English radio host Chris Moyles has apologized after he claimed that Foo Fighters were releasing a new album next month.

During a broadcast earlier this week, Moyles said, “They’ve got a new album coming out in March, Foo Fighters, which I’m very much looking forward to.” Of course, news of a new Foo Fighters album is always big, but would be especially so in this case, given the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

Naturally, Moyles’ comments started to spread online, so much so that he spoke during his Radio X show Friday about the “kerfuffle” he’s caused.

“I’ve got myself into a cul-de-sac, and I genuinely do not know what to say,” Moyles said. “I don’t know what to say without getting in trouble, I don’t know what to say without people going, ‘What?’ I don’t know what to say without looking stupid, I don’t know what to say to betray … stuff.”

Moyles concluded by offering an apology to Foo frontman Dave Grohl.

“Sorry, Dave,” Moyles said. “I’m really sorry, Dave.”