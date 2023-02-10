AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

UK radio host apologizes after claiming Foo Fighters are releasing new album next month

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Rich Fury/Getty Images

English radio host Chris Moyles has apologized after he claimed that Foo Fighters were releasing a new album next month.

During a broadcast earlier this week, Moyles said, “They’ve got a new album coming out in March, Foo Fighters, which I’m very much looking forward to.” Of course, news of a new Foo Fighters album is always big, but would be especially so in this case, given the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

Naturally, Moyles’ comments started to spread online, so much so that he spoke during his Radio X show Friday about the “kerfuffle” he’s caused.

“I’ve got myself into a cul-de-sac, and I genuinely do not know what to say,” Moyles said. “I don’t know what to say without getting in trouble, I don’t know what to say without people going, ‘What?’ I don’t know what to say without looking stupid, I don’t know what to say to betray … stuff.”

Moyles concluded by offering an apology to Foo frontman Dave Grohl.

“Sorry, Dave,” Moyles said. “I’m really sorry, Dave.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

motley-crue,-def-leppard,-sting-&-more-set-for-england’s-lytham-festival
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Sting & more set for England’s Lytham Festival

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Sting and Blondie are among the artists confirmed for England’s Lytham Festival, taking place June 28 to July 2 in Lancashire, England. The co-headlining tour of Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard is set to close the festival on July 2, with Sting headlining June 30 and Blondie also playing that night.  The festival’s other headliners include Jamiroquai on June 29, George Ezra on June 30 and Lionel Richie on July 1. The rest of […]

todayFebruary 10, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%