Listeners:

Top listeners:

Mike FM Music News

Update: Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour to start in Europe in May, hits North America in July

todayFebruary 1, 2023

Background
Carlijn Jacobs/Parkwood/Columbia

Beyoncé‘s newly announced Renaissance World Tour will be a stadium trek which will start in Europe and then head to North America.

The tour kicks off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, and will travel through Europe and the U.K. before arriving in North America with a July 8 date in Toronto.  Among the cities Bey will visit: Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville, KY; Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Boston, New York, Atlanta, Las Vegas and her hometown of Houston.  Full details are available on her website.

Right now, the tour is scheduled to wrap September 27 in New Orleans, LA.  Links to ticket sales simply read “Soon,” but Consequence reports they go on sale February 7.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Mike FM Music News

todayFebruary 1, 2023

