AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

US investigators to release preliminary report into East Palestine train derailment

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Florian Roden / EyeEm/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Federal investigators are set to release a preliminary report into the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month.

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy and Director of the NTSB’s Office of Railroad, Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Robert J. Hall will hold a press conference Thursday afternoon at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., to share their initial findings into the incident.

The agency released an investigative update last week saying that through surveillance video it identified and examined a rail car with “what appears to be a wheel bearing in the final stage of overheat failure moments before the derailment.”

Thirty-eight rail cars derailed in the incident, NTSB said. Eleven of those cars contained hazardous materials, five of which contained vinyl chloride, a highly volatile colorless gas produced for commercial uses.

The preliminary report will not offer a cause of the derailment but will document factual evidence during the on-scene portion of the investigation.

The release of the report also coincides with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s first visit to the derailment site.

Buttigieg — who will visit East Palestine Thursday — has faced criticism from Republicans for not traveling to the site sooner. The secretary defended his decision, saying on Twitter he “followed the norm of staying out of the way of the independent NTSB.”

Buttigieg will be joined on the trip by Amit Bose, the administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, and Tristan Brown, the deputy administrator for the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

tv-station-employee,-9-year-old-killed,-two-others-wounded-after-shooting-in-florida:-police
insert_link

National News

TV station employee, 9-year-old killed, two others wounded after shooting in Florida: Police

(ORLANDO, Fla.) -- Two people have been shot and killed, including an Orlando news employee and 9-year-old girl, and multiple people were injured Wednesday in Pine Hills, Florida, police said. According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, the mother of the 9-year-old and another member of the Spectrum News 13 crew were also shot in the same area and are in critical condition. The mother and child were shot in […]

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%