Rev Rock Report

Van Morrison shares “This Loving Light Of Mine” from upcoming album ‘Moving On Skiffle’

todayFebruary 24, 2023

Exile Productions Ltd.

Van Morrison has shared yet another track from his upcoming album, Moving On Skiffle. The latest is “This Loving Light of Mine,” his take on the traditional gospel song “This Little Light of Mine.”

Moving On Skiffle is set to drop March 10 and will be available as a two-CD set, as a two-LP vinyl package, on cassette and via digital formats. It is available for preorder now, and Morrison is offering some fans an incentive to do so.

Fans 18 and older in the United Kingdom and Ireland who preorder the record, or who have already done so, will be entered into an exclusive drawing to win tickets to an upcoming Van Morrison show. Two runners-up will win signed goodies from Morrison. The grand prize winner will get to pick from Morrison’s Milton Keynes, England, concerts March 13 through March 15 or his shows in Belfast, Ireland, taking place April 5 through April 7. Hotels are not included in the prize.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

