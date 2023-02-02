Vicky Cornell comments on Soundgarden’s Rock Hall nomination: “I know that Chris would be so proud”

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Chris Cornell‘s widow, Vicky Cornell, has shared a statement regarding Soundgarden‘s nomination to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In an Instagram post, Vicky writes, “Thank you Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for nominating Soundgarden for induction in 2023!”

“I know that Chris would be so proud and his fans will be so happy to see his band recognized and honored,” she continues. “On Chris’s behalf, I want to thank every one of you in advance for your love and support for his music and legacy.”

Soundgarden is on the ballot for the second time, following their first nod in 2020. Both nominations have come after Chris’ death in 2017.

Guitarist Kim Thayil previously told Billboard that the latest nomination is a “pleasant surprise.”

The 2023 Rock Hall inductees will be announced in May.