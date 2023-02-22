AD
Was Club Q shooting suspect motivated by hate? Court begins to look at evidence

todayFebruary 22, 2023

Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — Preliminary hearings began Wednesday in the trial of Club Q shooting suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich, who allegedly opened fire in a Colorado LGBTQ bar in November 2022.

Aldrich is nonbinary, according to court filings released by the Colorado state public defender.

As prosecutors attempt to prove that the evidence is strong enough for Aldrich to stand trial, details about a potential motive, the moments leading up to the shooting, and what unfolded during the tragedy will likely be played out in court.

The suspect accused of killing five people — Daniel Davis Aston, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Raymond Green Vance, Tara Bush — in the mass shooting at the Colorado Springs bar, faces 323 charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder and bias-motivated crimes.

At least 19 people were also injured.

Investigators and witnesses said the suspect allegedly opened fire as soon as they walked into Club Q at about midnight on Nov. 19. Patrons at the venue tackled Aldrich, subduing the suspect until police arrived, according to witnesses.

The defense has not openly commented on the case, as per Office of the State Public Defender policies.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

