We Found Wax: Rihanna gets new figure at Madame Tussauds New York

Courtesy of Madame Tussauds

Ahead of her Super Bowl halftime performance, Rihanna is making an appearance at Madame Tussauds New York — in wax.

The Fenty mogul has a new figure at the New York location of the famed wax museum. Located in the museum’s Glow Gala Room, the figure depicts Rihanna in her outfit from the 2018 Met Gala, which had a theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Rihanna came dressed in a papal-inspired outfit: She wore a heavily embellished miter, along with a matching strapless mini dress and a long cape.

The figure also includes the accessories Rihanna wore that night — diamond-encrusted nails, rings and anklets — and it features her tattoos. The figure’s outfit includes LED lights, which really makes it light up the room. Each Madame Tussauds wax figure takes about six months to create.

Madame Tussauds Orlando will also be getting a new Rihanna figure later this year, wearing the look that she’s going to unveil at the Super Bowl.

“Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York where fans can admire and pose with the icon,” said a Madam Tussauds executive in a statement.