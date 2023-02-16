AD
    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

“We never know what the future holds”: JC Chasez on potential NSYNC reunion

todayFebruary 16, 2023

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

It’s been over two decades since JC Chasez and the rest of NSYNC performed at the Super Bowl halftime show, but the singer says that was one of the standout moments of his career.

“We were fortunate enough to have a lot of great moments. The touring is amazing, but you have those one-off moments and they’re going to stand out to you because you’re among your peers,” he told ﻿Billboard﻿. “When we played the Super Bowl [in 2001] with Aerosmith and Mary J. Blige, that was amazing.”

JC also emphasized several other career highlights. “When we sung to the Bee Gees at the Grammys, that was amazing because they were a boy band in their own way.”

Looking ahead, does the singer wish to make more memories with his former band? When asked about a potential reunion with ﻿Justin Timberlake﻿, ﻿Joey Fatone﻿, ﻿Lance Bass﻿ and ﻿Chris Kirkpatrick﻿, JC teased, “We never know what the future holds.”

Although there are no current plans for a reunion, JC said the band members are always rooting for one another, saying, “We all want all of us to succeed in doing whatever our passions are.”

“Whenever Lance has an idea, I want to support it fully. Whenever Joey has an idea, I want to support it fully. Whenever J’s dropping a record or making a movie, I want to support it fully. Same with Chris,” JC explained. “We all love each other and have that brotherhood that we came up together and became men together.”

The singer continued, “There’s an unbreakable bond, and we’ll always be rooting for each other and that’s why we’ll always be *NSYNC.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

todayFebruary 16, 2023

