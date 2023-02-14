What we know about the Michigan State mass shooting victims

AD

(EAST LANSING, Mich.) — Three students were killed and five others were wounded in Monday night’s mass shooting at Michigan State University.

The Michigan State University Police Department has released the names of the young lives lost.

Arielle Anderson

Arielle Anderson was a junior from Grosse Pointe, Michigan.

Her family remembered her as a “precious daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend” in a statement shared Tuesday evening through her mother’s employer, Comerica Bank.

“As much as we loved her, she loved us and others even more,” the family said. “She was passionate about helping her friends and family, assisting children and serving people.”

Anderson, who was described as “sweet and loving with an infectious smile,” wanted to be a surgeon, her family said.

“Driven by her aspiration to tend to the health and welfare of others as a surgeon, she was working diligently to graduate from Michigan State University early to achieve her goals as quickly as possible,” the family said.

“We are absolutely devastated by this heinous act of violence upon her and many other innocent victims,” the statement added.

Brian Fraser

Brian Fraser was a sophomore, also from Grosse Pointe.

Fraser was president of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Michigan State.

“As the leader of his chapter, Brian was a great friend to his Phi Delt brothers, the Greek community at Michigan State, and those he interacted with on campus,” Phi Delta Theta said in a statement.

Alexandria Verner

Alexandria Verner was a junior from Clawson, Michigan.

Verner, who graduated from Clawson High School in 2020, “was a tremendous student, athlete, leader,” Clawson Public Schools said in a statement.

She “exemplified kindness every day of her life,” the school district said. “If you knew her, you loved her and we will forever remember the lasting impact she has had on all of us.”

Verner is survived by her parents, sister and brother, according to the school district.