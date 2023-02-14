AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Who is Anthony McRae, the suspected Michigan State mass shooter?

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(EAST LANSING, Mich.) — Law enforcement officials on Tuesday named Anthony Dwayne McRae, a 43-year-old resident of Lansing, Michigan, as the suspect in the overnight shooting at Michigan State University that took the lives of three students and wounded five others.

McRae led police on an hours-long manhunt before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as law enforcement approached him, a law enforcement source briefed on the situation said.

The source added that a firearm was recovered at the scene, and a second firearm was found in a backpack along with numerous magazines.

Officials are now combing through McRae’s social media accounts and online writings for any extremist views, including indications of misogyny, satanic musings, possible conspiracy theories and signs of isolation, sources said.

McRae served 18 months in prison between 2019 and 2021 on a weapons charge for having a loaded weapon in his vehicle, according to the state’s Department of Corrections. The offense took place in Ingham County, which covers East Lansing. He is listed on the Department of Corrections website as a 5′ 4″ male.

Police in Ewing, New Jersey, shared a statement on Tuesday noting that McRae “had a note in his pocket that indicated a threat to two Ewing Public Schools” and that an “investigation revealed that McRae had a history of mental health issues.”

McRae “had local ties to Ewing,” police said in the statement.

In nearby Trenton, police sent officers to local schools early Tuesday out of an abundance of caution.

John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former Homeland Security official, said that based on what has been publicly reported, “this appears to be yet another in a growing list of angry, isolated, socially disconnected individuals who ultimately decided that violence is an appropriate way to express their anger at society and their personal existence.”

“If history is an indicator,” Cohen said, “we will also learn that there were points in time when his online and physical behavior should have raised red flags.”

On Tuesday afternoon, police in Michigan released the names of the victims, all of whom were students at the university.

McRae had no known affiliation with Michigan State University, a school spokesperson confirmed to ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

5-years-after-parkland-shooting,-teachers-struggle-with-ramifications-of-gun-violence
insert_link

National News

5 years after Parkland shooting, teachers struggle with ramifications of gun violence

(PARKLAND, Fla.) -- Five years later, the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is still very much on the mind of English teacher Sarah Lerner. Lerner was teaching at the school on Feb. 14, 2018, when gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 17 people -- 14 students and three staff members -- at the Parkland, Florida, high school. It was the second-deadliest shooting at a K-12 school at the time, a […]

todayFebruary 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%