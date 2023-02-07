AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Wife of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour calls out Roger Waters

todayFebruary 7, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty Images

Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour and Roger Waters have been on the outs for years, and based on a recent tweet by Gilmour’s wife, we won’t be seeing a reunion happening anytime soon. Polly Samson, who’s responsible for writing several post-Waters Floyd songs, took to social media to respond to a recent interview Waters gave in which he criticized Pink Floyd for releasing a Ukrainian protest song.

In an interview with the German newspaper Berliner Zeitung, Waters discusses his take on Ukraine, Israel and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He called it “really, really sad” that his former bandmates recorded the song “Hey Hey Rise Up” with Ukrainian musician Andrij Chlywnjuk, calling it “lacking in humanity.”

That article prompted Samson to respond, “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core. Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching, misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.”  Gilmour then re-tweeted the post, “writing Every word demonstrably true.”

Waters later responded to the tweet, writing, “Roger Waters is aware of the incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him on Twitter by Polly Samson which he refutes entirely. He is currently taking advice as to his position.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

pamela-anderson-responded-to-britney-spears’-shout-out-with-a-“private-letter”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Pamela Anderson responded to Britney Spears’ shout-out with a “private letter”

A week after Britney Spears spoke highly of Pamela Anderson, the Baywatch star revealed she returned the sweet gesture with a "private letter." Speaking to ET Canada, Anderson seemingly appreciated Britney's public show of support, which came after Netflix released her documentary Pamela, a Love Story. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the singer praised Pamela for reclaiming her narrative. Instead of returning Britney's gesture with an Instagram post of her own, the actress went to the post office. "I […]

todayFebruary 7, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%