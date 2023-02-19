Women’s Basketball Defeats Southwestern University 81-67

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Southwestern University 81-67.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University.

It started as a close game with both teams tied 17-17 at the end of the 1st quarter. However, Schreiner began to create seperation in the 2nd & 3rd quarters, outscoring the pirates 46-21. Southwestern did get their rhythm back in the 4th quarter, but at that point the damage was already done, as the Mountaineers went on to win the game 81-67.

Leading the offense for Schreiner was sophomore point guard, Elisa Peralta, who finished with a game high 24 points. Also with a strong offensive performance was sophomore, Demauria Miles, who finished with 16 points.

With the Mountaineers’ win over the Pirates, they officially clinched the 3 seed and will head to San Antonio, Texas, to compete in the 2023 SCAC Basketball Championship.

Box Score Standouts

Elisa Peralta – 24 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 4 steals

Demauria Miles – 16 points, 4 assists, 3 steals

Madison Parham – 11 points, 7 rebounds

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Texas Lutheran University (SCAC)

Kerrville, Texas

February 18, 2023

4:00 PM

