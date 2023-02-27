Women’s Basketball Defeats St. Thomas in SCAC Quarterfinal

AD

Photo Credit: Ilsa Newland, Trinity University Student

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their opening game in the SCAC Championships by defeating the University of St. Thomas 61-54.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to compete in the opening round of the SCAC Women’s Basketball Championships, where they took on the Celts from the University of St. Thomas.

After a strong performance on both sides of the ball, the Mountaineers will be advancing to the SCAC Semifinals.

Leading the way in this one was graduate senior, Josline Hernandez. Hernandez finished with a team high 12 points on 50% shooting from the field. Also with a strong performance was Andrea Salazar who finished with a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Now moving on to the semifinal round of the SCAC Championship, the Mountaineers are set to take on the Tigers from Collorado College.

Box Score Standouts

Josline Hernandez – 12 pts, 3 3PM

Andrea Salazar – 11 pts, 10 reb

Demauria Miles – 10 pts, 4 reb, 2 stl

Elisa Peralta – 7 pts, 5 ast, 3 stl

Box Score

Next Game

2023 SCAC Women’s Basketball Championship (Semifinals)

Schreiner University vs Colorado College

February 25, 2023

San Antonio, Texas (Trinity University)

Schedule