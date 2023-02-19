AD
Sports News

Women’s Basketball Defeats Texas Lutheran 72-70

todayFebruary 19, 2023

Background
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team won their home conference game against Texas Lutheran University 72-70.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Bulldogs from Texas Lutheran University on Senior Night.

It was a close but relatively insignificant game as both teams went into the matchup with their places already clinched for the 2023 SCAC Women’s Basketball Championship.

Leading the way for Schreiner was sophomore, Demauria Miles, who finished with 17 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Also with a strong performance was sophomore, Elisa Peralta, who finished with 13 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 4 steals.

Box Score Standouts

Demauria Miles – 17 pts, 6 reb

Elisa Peralta – 13 pts, 7 ast, 5 reb, 4 stl

Skye Thomas – 10 pts

Box Score

Next Game

2023 SCAC Women’s Basketball Championship

Schreiner University vs University of St. Thomas

February 24, 2023

San Antonio, Texas

2:00 PM

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

