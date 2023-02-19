Women’s Basketball Defeats Texas Lutheran 72-70

Softball Drops Double-Header Against Hardin-Simmons
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team lost both games of their road double-header against Hardin-Simmons University 9-8, 5-2. The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for their road double-header against the Cowgirls from Hardin-Simmons University. Game 1 (SCH 8 - HSU 9) In the first game of the double-header. The Mountaineers played the game close, but unfortunately in the end they would come up just short, losing the game 9-8. Schreiner […]