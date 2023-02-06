Women’s Basketball Falls to Colorado College

AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their road conference game against Colorado College 70-49.

The Mountaineers traveled to Colorado Springs, Colorado, for their SCAC matchup against the Tigers from Colorado College.

It was a close first half of play for Schreiner as they trailed by just 8 points heading into halftime. However, as the second half progressed, the tigers begain to create seperation and ultimately went on to win the game 70-49.

Leading the way for Schreiner was sophomore point guard, Elisa Peralta. Peralta finished with a team high 14 points, as well as 5 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, and 1 block.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (12-9, 8-4 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Elisa Peralta – 14 pts, 5 reb

Josline Hernandez – 10 pts, 3 reb

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Austin College (SCAC)

February 10, 2023

Kerrville, Texas

5:30 PM

