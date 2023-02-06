Women’s Basketball Falls to Colorado College

Suspects arrested in plot to attack power stations, destroy Baltimore: Prosecutors
Robert Brook/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- A Florida man and a Maryland woman have been arrested on federal charges of plotting to attack multiple energy substations with the goal of destroying Baltimore, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday. The suspects, Sarah Clendaniel of Catonsville, Maryland, and Brandon Russell of Orlando, Florida, were allegedly fueled by a racist extremist ideology as they "conspired to inflict maximum harm" on the power […]