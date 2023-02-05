AD
Sports News

Women’s Basketball Falls to Trinity 74-60

February 5, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their conference game against Trinity University 74-60.

The Mountaineers traveled to San Antonio, Texas, to take on the Tigers from Trinity University for their third conference game of the season.

After starting their conference schedule 2-0 with SCAC wins over the University of St. Thomas and Centenary College and picking up a huge win over NCAA Division II opponent, St. Mary’s University, the Mountaineers now set their sights on the #1 team in the SCAC, Trinity University.

A strong 1st quarter by the Mountaineers led Schreiner to an 18-11 lead over the Tigers after shooting a hot 53% from the field, compared to Trinity’s 28% from the field.

However, the game balanced out in the 2nd quarter as the Tigers quickly bounced back and outscored Schreiner 20-14 in the quarter, shooting 50% from the field and cutting the Mountaineer lead to just 1 point (32-31) heading into halftime.

Unfortunately, in the third quarter, momentum continued to swing away from Schreiner, as Trinity put together a 32-9 scoring run throughout the quarter and just about put the game out of reach for the Mountaineers.

As the 4th quarter got underway with the score sitting at 63-41 in favor of the Tigers, Schreiner saw a strong comeback effort from Josline Hernandez and Nariyah Buggs, with 13 out of the 19 4th quarter points coming from the pair. Unfortunately, the effort would come too late as the game came to an end with a final score of 74-60 in favor of Trinity University.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (6-6, 2-1 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Josline Hernandez – 13 pts, 3-6 3PM, 2 stl

Demauria Miles – 11 pts, 4 stl

Nariyah Buggs – 8 pts, 2 stl

Gabby Ivarra – 7 pts, 7 reb

Skye Thomas – 7 pts

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University vs Colorado College (SCAC)

December 31, 2022

Kerrville, Texas

2:00 PM

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

