Women’s Basketball Falls to Trinity University 71-60

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Basketball team lost their home conference game against Trinity University 71-60.

The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the #1 nationally ranked Tigers from Trinity University.

Schreiner was able to keep the top ranked Tigers in check for the first half of play as they trailed by just four points heading into halftime. However, a strong 3rd quarter by Trinity in which they outscored the Mountaineers 17-8 created enough of a scoring gap that Schreiner would be unable to recover from, as the Tigers went on to win the game 71-60.

Despite the loss, it was still another strong performance by the SCAC leading scorer, Demauria Miles. Miles finished with a game high 21 points, and tacked on 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals, and 1 block to go with it.

Schreiner Women’s Basketball (12-8, 8-3 SCAC)

Box Score Standouts

Demauria Miles – 21 pts, 4 reb, 2 ast, 3 stl, 1 blk

Josline Hernandez – 14 pts, 4 ast

Madison Parham – 9 pts, 7 reb, 2 stl

Tianna Murray – 9 pts

Box Score

Next Game

Schreiner University at Colorado College

February 3, 2023

Colorado Springs, Colorado

5:30 PM

Schedule