Women’s Tennis Defeats LeTourneau University 9-0

Men’s Tennis Defeats LeTourneau University 6-3
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men's Tennis team won their road non-conference match against LeTourneau University 6-3. The Mountaineers traveled to Longview, Texas, for their road non-conference match against the Yellow Jackets from LeTourneau University. Recording points for the Mountaineers was Carson Kirk who won his #1 Singles match (7-6(7-5), 3-0), Max Schechter who won his #4 Singles match (6-4, 6-1), Jonathan Barragan who won his #5 Singles match (6-0, 6-0), […]