Women’s Tennis Defeats LeTourneau University 9-0

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team won their road non-conference match against LeTourneau University 9-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Longview, Texas, for their road non-conference match against the Yellow Jackets from LeTourneau University.

Recording points for the Mountaineers was Hannah Reyna who won her #1 Singles match (6-1, 6-0), Blair Drought-Villarreal who won her #2 Singles match (6-0, 4-6, 1-0(10-4)), Grace Deininger who won her #3 Singles match (6-4, 6-4), Rachel Rompel who won her #4 Singles match (6-2, 6-1), Kylie Nutt who won her #5 Singles match (6-4, 6-2), Daniella Rodriguez who won her #6 Singles match (6-1, 6-0), Hannah Reyna/Blair Drought-Villarreal who won their #1 Doubles match (8-4), Rachel Rompel/Grace Deininger who won their #2 Doubles match (8-2), and Daniella Rodriguez/Kylie Nutt who won their #3 Doubles match (8-1).

Results

