Sports News

Women’s Tennis Falls to ETBU 8-1

todayFebruary 19, 2023

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team lost their road non-conference match against East Texas Baptist University 8-1

The Mountaineers traveled to Marshall, Texas, for their non-conference match against the Tigers from East Texas Baptist University.

Recording the only point for Schreiner was Hannah Reyna/Blair Drought-Villarreal who won their #1 Doubles match 8-2.

Written by: Schreiner University

