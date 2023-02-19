Women’s Tennis Falls to ETBU 8-1

Men’s Basketball Falls to Southwestern University 82-77 (OT)
KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Men's Basketball team lost their home conference game against Southwestern University 82-77. The Mountaineers were at home for their SCAC matchup against the Pirates from Southwestern University. Schreiner would come up just short in what was a close game that needed an extra overtime period to finally decide a winner. Schreiner would take a two point lead into the break, but a strong bounce back in […]