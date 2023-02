AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women’s Tennis team lost their road non-conference match against Hardin-Simmons University 9-0.

The Mountaineers traveled to Abilene, Texas, for a road non-conference match against the Cowgirls from Hardin-Simmons University.

It was a tough matchup for Schreiner, as they were held scoreless against Hardin-Simmons.

Results

Schedule