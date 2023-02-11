AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Sports News

Women’s Wrestling Defeats Wayland Baptist 30-19

todayFebruary 11, 2023

Background
share close
AD

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University won their dual against Wayland Baptist University 30-19.

The Mountaineers were at home for Senior Night as they took on Wayland Baptist University in their final home dual of the season.

Results

101 Allicia Mahoe over Unkown – 5

109 Allicia Mahoe (forfeit) – 5

130 Mackayla Rosales over Danyl Pippin – 5

143 Serena Cervantes over Reagan Davis – 5

191 Victoria Craft over Anai Santiago – 5

Results

Schedule

AD

Written by: Schreiner University

Rate it

Previous post

most-of-the-us-is-dealing-with-a-teaching-shortage,-but-the-data-isn’t-so-simple
insert_link

National News

Most of the US is dealing with a teaching shortage, but the data isn’t so simple

(NEW YORK) -- More than three-quarters of U.S. states are experiencing a teacher shortage, highlighting a growing concern among public education and government officials about challenges that were exacerbated during three years of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on pandemic learning published in June 2022 found that public education lost about 7% of its total teaching population (233,000) between 2019 and 2021 -- with many educators, […]

todayFebruary 11, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%