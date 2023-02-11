Women’s Wrestling Defeats Wayland Baptist 30-19

National News

(NEW YORK) -- More than three-quarters of U.S. states are experiencing a teacher shortage, highlighting a growing concern among public education and government officials about challenges that were exacerbated during three years of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on pandemic learning published in June 2022 found that public education lost about 7% of its total teaching population (233,000) between 2019 and 2021 -- with many educators, […]