    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Yes names Jay Schellen as permanent drummer, replacing the late Alan White

todayFebruary 15, 2023

Background
Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Yes has added a new member to the group. The rockers have announced that Jay Schellen is joining the band as their permanent drummer, following the death of original drummer Alan White in May, 2022.

Schellen was personally chosen by White to sit behind the drum kit for their 2016 Topographic Drama tour, and split drumming duties with White from 2018 and beyond. 

“We’re all delighted to welcome Jay officially into the fold!” Yes guitarist Steve Howe shares. “He’s been a great support throughout the last seven years, and we couldn’t have found a better all round team player.” 

Schellen is certainly very familiar with Yes’ music, having previously played alongside keyboardist Geoff Downes and late bassist Chris Squire. He’s also worked with both White and bass guitarist Billy Sherwood

“I am thrilled to become the new drummer with YES,” Jay says, “I grew up playing along to YES records and I am proud to have worked so closely with my musical hero and great friend Alan White these past few years.”

Jay adds of White, “I will strive to honor his memory as we drive towards the future with the band.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

