Rev Rock Report

Yusuf/Cat Stevens shares cover of George Harrison’s “Here Comes the Sun”

todayFebruary 23, 2023

Background
Dark Horse Records

Yusuf/Cat Stevens is paying tribute to George Harrison, who would have turned 80 this coming Saturday, with a new cover of the late Beatle‘s classic “Here Comes the Sun.” 

“George Harrison has been an immense influence on me, spiritually, from the very beginning,” Yusuf/Stevens says. “He pioneered certain thoughts and ideas, which stretched way east, and that was very important.” He adds, “I’m happy to sing one of his songs, especially as it represents the returning of light and hope to a seriously dark and broken world.” 

The new release coincides with the news that Stevens has signed with Dark Horse Records, a record label founded by Harrison, that is currently operated by his son Dhani and David Zonshine, ﻿with a brand new album on the way.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Yusuf/Cat Stevens to the Dark Horse Records family,” Dhani Harrison shares. “Not only is Yusuf a great musical legend but his songs could not fit the Dark Horse mythos any better,” adding, “….Yusuf is without question one of the most influential singer-songwriters of all time, it is a great honor to be able to give his music a home on our humble yet historic label.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

