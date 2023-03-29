AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

1-year-old allegedly fatally shot by 5-year-old sibling at apartment: Police

todayMarch 29, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Miguel Marin/EyeEm/Getty Images

(LAFAYETTE, Ind.) — A 1-year-old boy was allegedly fatally shot by his 5-year-old sibling at an apartment in Indiana, police said.

Police received a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in Lafayette around 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

Responding officers found the 1-year-old dead from a gunshot wound at the residence, police said.

“Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department determined that the child was shot by his five-year-old sibling, who was able to gain access to a weapon in the apartment,” the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.

The weapon was a handgun, according to police.

An autopsy was performed on Wednesday and the preliminary cause of death is one gunshot wound, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello said.

The coroner identified the victim as 16-month-old Isiah Johnson.

There are no further updates in the investigation at this time, police said.

“This continues to be an active investigation by our department,” Lafayette Capt. Brian Phillips said in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday.

Lafayette is located about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

idaho-bill-would-criminalize-‘abortion-trafficking’-of-minors-traveling-out-of-state
insert_link

National News

Idaho bill would criminalize ‘abortion trafficking’ of minors traveling out of state

(BOISE, Idaho) -- A new Idaho bill would make it illegal to aid minors in traveling across state lines for abortion care while concealing it from their parents. The proposed bill is set to be voted on by the state Senate. The proposed bill names a crime called "abortion trafficking," which criminalizes any adult who aids or obtains abortion pills for a minor in another state while seeking to conceal it […]

todayMarch 29, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%