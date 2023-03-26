2 Louisiana officers killed in helicopter crash, police say

Catherine McQueen/Getty Images

(BATON ROUGE, La.) — A Baton Rouge police helicopter crashed Sunday in West Baton Rouge Parish, killing two local police officers, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

“The incident is currently being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, as well as other entities that regulate aviation and airspace travel,” the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Authorities said the BRPD helicopter crashed into a cane field off North Winterville Road, just off U.S. Highway 190.

According to flight data, the helicopter took off from Baton Rouge Metro airport at 2:26 a.m. and was slated to arrive at the Omni Airport at 3:38 a.m. Sources told local ABC affiliate WBRZ the helicopter was eventually found around 11:30 a.m. after the pilots did not come home from work.

Sources told WBRZ that the helicopter was pursuing a vehicle that was running from police when the crash occurred.

Following the news of the tragic accident, the Baton Rouge Police Department released a statement. “The entire BRPD family extends our deepest sympathy to the families, friends and all those touched by these officers’ lives and service,” the statement read.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.