    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

2023 CMT Music Awards: Gary Clark Jr. to tribute Steve Ray Vaughan + presenters announced

todayMarch 31, 2023

More stars have been announced as performers and presenters at the upcoming 2023 CMT Music Awards. 

Acclaimed musician and artist Gary Clark Jr. will join the show to perform a special tribute to the late Texas Blues icon Stevie Ray Vaughan

A slew of stars across the music, sports and entertainment worlds have also been tapped to be presenters. This includes Carly PearceCarrie UnderwoodCharles EstenDixie D’AmelioDustin LynchHARDYIan Bohen + Jen Landon (from Yellowstone), Jon PardiLeAnn RimesMadison Bailey (from Outer Banks), Max Thieriot (from Fire Country), Megan Thee StallionNoah Schnapp (from Stranger Things), Parker McCollumPeter FramptonShania TwainSteve Howey (from True Lies) and Travis Kelce.

Previously announced performers for the show include Alanis Morissette + Ingrid AndressLainey WilsonMadeline Edwards and Morgan WadeBlake Shelton, Carly, Carrie, Cody JohnsonGwen Stefani, Gary, Jelly RollKane Brown + Katelyn BrownKeith UrbanKelsea BalleriniThe Black Crowes, Darius RuckerTyler HubbardWynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde.

Additionally, there will be an All-Star Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd performed by Billy GibbonsChuck Leavell, Cody, Paul RodgersSlash & Warren Haynes, with LeAnn & Wynonna joining in place of The Honkettes.

Up-and-comers Avery AnnaChapel HartJackson DeanLily RoseMegan Moroney and Nate Smith will also get to shine as performers on the Ram Trucks Side Stage.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards, co-hosted by Kelsea and Kane, will air live on CBS April 2 at 8 p.m. ET. Livestreaming and on-demand streaming options will also be available via Paramount+.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

