3 Kansas City officers shot while executing search warrant; man found dead after hourslong standoff

todayMarch 1, 2023

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Three police officers are in the hospital after they were shot while serving a warrant in Kansas City, Missouri.

The shooting unfolded shortly after 9:30 p.m. Tuesday as the three officers from Kansas City’s tactical response team were executing a search warrant, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said. When the officers knocked and announced their presence, gunfire erupted from inside the home and the officers returned fire, Graves said.

Following an hourslong standoff, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday afternoon that a man was found dead once SWAT teams were able to secure the house. A woman was also found alive with no injuries and is currently in custody, police said.

State police and FBI investigators are processing the scene amid the ongoing investigation, Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The injured officers were hospitalized with “non-life-threatening, but serious injuries” and were listed in stable condition, police said. Graves said the three officers were able to talk and told her they were doing OK.

Kansas City police tweeted, “They put themselves in harm’s way to safeguard Kansas City, serving with bravery and selflessness, and for that, we are indebted to them.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted, “We’ve been reminded too much lately in Kansas City how dangerous police work can be. I am praying for a full recovery for our three officers injured this evening and that everyone on duty gets home to their families safely.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

