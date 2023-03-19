AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

5 minors killed in crash after car veers off highway in New York: Officials

todayMarch 19, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Sheila Paras/Getty Images

(SCARSDALE, N.Y.) — Five minors have been killed in a crash after a vehicle veered off a highway in Westchester, New York, according to officials.

The victims, four boys and a girl, ranged in age from 8 to 17 years old, according to a news release from Westchester County Public Safety.

The Nissan Rogue the children were traveling in struck a tree and caught fire after it veered off the Hutchinson River Parkway near the Mamaroneck Road exit in Scarsdale around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, officials say.

A 9-year-old boy survived the accident, officials say.

Investigators believe a 16-year-old was driving the car, according to the release. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, officials said.

The victims are from Connecticut, police said. Their identifications will be released after next of kin are notified.

The full circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the Westchester County Police Department.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

what-is-gender-dysphoria-and-what-does-transgender-youth-care-consist-of?
insert_link

Health News

What is gender dysphoria and what does transgender youth care consist of?

(NEW YORK) -- Across the country, Republican lawmakers have introduced legislation that restricts transgender health care for minors. At least eight states have passed laws or policies restricting this care, and 23 more state legislatures are considering similar legislation of their own. Medical experts say that understanding transgender identities, gender dysphoria and how gender-affirming treatments work is key to understanding the impact these bans may have on patients. "When it […]

todayMarch 19, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%