AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

8-year-old Washington girl missing since 2018 found safe in Mexico: FBI

todayMarch 9, 2023

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — An 8-year-old girl from Washington state who had been missing for over four years following a kidnapping by her biological mother was recently found in Mexico, federal authorities said.

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was safely returned to the U.S. in February after being located by local authorities in Michoacán, the FBI said Wednesday. Special agents escorted her back to the U.S. to a location that is not being disclosed due to privacy concerns, the FBI said.

“For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza,” Richard A. Collodi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office, said in a statement. “Our concern now will be supporting Aranza as she begins her reintegration into the U.S.”

No further information on the case will be released at this time, the FBI said.

Aranza, then 4, was kidnapped on Oct. 25, 2018, from a shopping mall in Vancouver, Washington, the FBI said. She was on a court-supervised visit with her biological, non-custodial mother, Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez, when she was abducted, police said at the time.

Authorities determined that Lopez-Lopez had taken Aranza to Mexico. The mother was taken into custody in September 2019 in Puebla, Mexico.

Aranza’s exact whereabouts were unknown, but it is believed she was in Mexico, the FBI said.

Lopez-Lopez was sentenced to 20 months in prison in 2021 after pleading guilty to second-degree kidnapping, robbery and first-degree custodial interference, the Columbian reported.

The FBI had been offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of Aranza.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

thirteen-deaths-reported-in-southern-california-mountains-since-snowstorm,-only-one-so-far-ruled-weather-related
insert_link

National News

Thirteen deaths reported in Southern California mountains since snowstorm, only one so far ruled weather-related

(SAN BERNARDINIO COUNTY, Calif.) -- Thirteen people have died after powerful storms hit Southern California's San Bernardino County and cut off mountain communities. However, only one of those deaths, which was caused by a traffic accident, is so far being considered weather-related, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. "The preliminary information in the other deaths does not indicate they are weather-related, but those investigations are ongoing," the sheriff's department […]

todayMarch 9, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%