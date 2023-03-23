AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

9 to Sixx: Mötley Crüe bassist collaborating with Dolly Parton

todayMarch 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
Medios y Media/Getty Images

It appears Nikki Sixx has joined in on Dolly Parton‘s rock album.

In a tweet Thursday, the Mötley Crüe bassist shares that he “played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday.”

As previously reported, the “9 to 5” star started working on a rock record after her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. The country legend initially removed herself from consideration for the honor, before ultimately accepting the nomination and later being inducted into the Rock Hall.

Speaking with USA Today earlier this year, Parton revealed that the album will include guest spots from Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John, John Fogerty and Joan Jett, among others.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

jackson-browne-announces-summer-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Jackson Browne announces summer tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver Jackson Browne is hitting the road this summer. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just announced a new set of tour dates, in which he promises to treat fans to “songs spanning the length of his career.” The tour kicks off June 13 in Columbus, Ohio, with stops in Pittsburgh, Louisville, Nashville, Austin, New Orleans and more, before wrapping August […]

todayMarch 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%