9 to Sixx: Mötley Crüe bassist collaborating with Dolly Parton

Medios y Media/Getty Images

It appears Nikki Sixx has joined in on Dolly Parton‘s rock album.

In a tweet Thursday, the Mötley Crüe bassist shares that he “played bass on a song for Dolly Parton yesterday.”

As previously reported, the “9 to 5” star started working on a rock record after her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. The country legend initially removed herself from consideration for the honor, before ultimately accepting the nomination and later being inducted into the Rock Hall.

Speaking with USA Today earlier this year, Parton revealed that the album will include guest spots from Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John, John Fogerty and Joan Jett, among others.