AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

ABBA celebrating 50th anniversary of debut album ‘Ring Ring’

todayMarch 23, 2023

Background
share close
AD
courtesy of UMe

It’s been 50 years since ABBA released their debut album, Ring Ring, and they are ready to celebrate.  

On May 19, the Swedish group will reissue Ring Ring on two-LP vinyl, remastered at Abbey Road Studios. In addition there will be a box set of five colored 7-inch singles, with each single also available individually as a 7-inch picture disc.

The five singles are:

“He Is Your Brother” / “Santa Rosa”

“People Need Love” / “Merry-Go-Round”

“Ring Ring” (English) / “She’s My Kind of Girl”

“Ring Ring” (Swedish) / “Åh, vilka tider”

“Love Isn’t Easy (But It Sure Is Hard Enough)” / “I Am Just A Girl”

Originally released in Sweden on March 23, 1973, the album was actually credited to Björn & Benny, Agnetha & Frida, as they hadn’t yet adopted the name ABBA. It wasn’t released in the U.S. until 1995.

All formats are available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

get-a-peek-into-‘my-kind-of-country’-﻿with-mickey-guyton
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Get a peek into ‘My Kind of Country’ ﻿with Mickey Guyton

ABC Mickey Guyton joined CBS Mornings Thursday, March 23, to share more about Apple TV+’s new country talent competition, My Kind of Country. The series, which is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves, will feature contestants from India, South Africa and Mexico, with Mickey, Jimmie Allen and Orville Peck serving as mentors and scouts for the next big country star. "Country music is universal and there are so many people that love country music outside of America that don't necessarily have access […]

todayMarch 23, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%