Mike FM Music News

Adele congratulates newlyweds, autographs bride’s wedding dress during Vegas show

todayMarch 6, 2023

Background
Raven B. Varona

While Adele‘s music has soundtracked more than a few divorces, she’s has no problem celebrating marriages.

During her Saturday night Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency show, Adele spotted a newly married couple in the audience, still in their wedding clothes. “Did you just get married?” she asked them. “You got married today? Congratulations!”

The happy bride, whose name is Gabyposted the moment on Instagram, capturing her new husband, Evan, whipping out a marker and giving it to Adele so she can autograph Gaby’s dress.

“Weekends with Adele,” Gaby captioned the video. “My world is made – found the love of my life and this man was determined to have Adele sing at our wedding… 7 years later all our dreams came true. Thank you Adele for creating the memory of a lifetime for us.”

Evan, meanwhile, posted a similar video showing that Adele carried on singing “When We Were Young” while she was signing the dress. “please excuse my clammy hands. This was my most major fan girl moment lol,” he captioned the clip.

Adele then included a photo of herself greeting the couple in a carousel of photos rounding up her weekend shows.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

