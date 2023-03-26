AD
Adele extends her ‘Weekends with Adele’ Las Vegas residency

todayMarch 26, 2023

Background
Raven B. Varona

Adele is extending her stay in Las Vegas.

The singer announced more dates for her Weekends with Adele residency on Sunday, with 34 new shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace beginning June 16 and running through November 4.

Adele announced the additional dates on her Instagram, writing, “See you soon.”

Presale tickets will be available via Ticketmaster Verified Fan Registration. You can register starting now through Sunday, April 2 at 11:59 p.m. PT. The Verified Fan presale begins Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. PT.

If the demand for tickets from the Verified Fan sale exceeds supply, there will not be a general public sale.

Weekend with Adele kicked off last November. Ten months prior, on the night before it was originally set to start, Adele tearfully announced the show was being postponed because it wasn’t ready.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

