National News

Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys file notice of appeal in double murder case

todayMarch 9, 2023

Background
Joshua Boucher/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys have filed a notice of appeal for the former lawyer’s convictions and sentences, a week after he was found guilty of murdering his wife and younger son, court records show.

The notice was filed in the South Carolina Court of Appeals on Thursday.

Murdaugh, 54, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murdering Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, who were found dead from multiple gunshot wounds near the dog kennels at the family’s estate in June 2021.

The life sentences for each murder will run consecutively, Judge Clifton Newman said.

Murdaugh has maintained his innocence throughout the high-profile trial.

“I’m innocent. I would never hurt my wife, Maggie, and I would never hurt my son, Paw-Paw,” he said during his sentencing hearing on Friday.

Jurors returned a verdict after deliberating for nearly three hours.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos in an interview on “Good Morning America that cellphone video placing Murdaugh at the scene minutes before the crime “absolutely” made a difference in the guilty verdict.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Written by: ABC News

