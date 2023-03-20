AD
Amanda Bynes reportedly under psychiatric hold after being spotted naked on Los Angeles street

todayMarch 20, 2023

Bynes in 2014 — GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nearly a year to the day she was given control back of her life, Amanda Bynes‘ mental health has reportedly taken a sad turn. According to TMZ, a passerby spotted the former Amanda Show star wandering naked in Los Angeles early Sunday morning.

Bynes reportedly waved down a car, telling the driver she was coming down from a psychotic episode, and then called 911 on herself, according to TMZ. After arriving at a police station unharmed, she was placed under a routine 72-hour psychiatric hold. That 5150 hold can be extended if the case, or the patient, warrants it. 

Bynes’ struggle with mental health was at the center of the nine-year conservatorship that was placed on her affairs. It was terminated last year. 

Bynes’ mother, Lynn Bynes, was put temporarily in charge following a 2013 incident in which the Easy A actress reportedly started a small fire in a neighbor’s driveway, which came on the heels of previous erratic behavior. After the driveway incident, the actress was placed on a temporary psychiatric hold.

The conservatorship was reinstated in 2014, the same year Bynes revealed she’d been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Bynes was to appear with other stars at the 90s Con in Connecticut over the weekend, but pulled out last minute over a reported “illness.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

