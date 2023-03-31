AD
Andy Grammer releases spoken-word song and video, "I Need a New Money"

March 31, 2023

Giant Soul/S-Curve/Hollywood Records

Sure, you know that Andy Grammer‘s a great singer, but how is he as a poet? Judge for yourself with his new spoken-word song “I Need a New Money,” which is out now.

The song is based on Andy’s poetry, and it’s about how wealth shouldn’t be the only currency of our life, since it doesn’t reflect our self-worth or happiness.

“I think it’s crazy that we associate our value as humans with money. When I get quiet with myself, I am aware that my being – my soul – has inherent value but I can forget so easily,” Andy says in a statement. 

“In our society, we are constantly being told that our worth is somehow connected to our net worth,” he adds. “I obviously know this isn’t true, but I am amazed at how often my actions indicate that I believe it is. This is one of life’s lessons I have had to relearn over and over again.”

In the song, Andy says, “I need a new money that measures my inherent value … you tellin’ me that we’ve agreed to tie self-worth to what we’re paid?/ what a grave mistake to make.”

The video shows Andy working in a store and each customer who comes in lip-synchs a different part of the song.

Andy tells American Songwriter, “In pop music, there’s often a shortage of words that you can fit in to express yourself, so I wrote this as a poem so that I could use as many words as I wanted … I hope that [it] reminds people of their value and how brilliant they are regardless of monetary worth.”

Andy’s new album is out later this year.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

2023 CMT Music Awards: Gary Clark Jr. to tribute Steve Ray Vaughan + presenters announced

More stars have been announced as performers and presenters at the upcoming 2023 CMT Music Awards.  Acclaimed musician and artist Gary Clark Jr. will join the show to perform a special tribute to the late Texas Blues icon Stevie Ray Vaughan.  A slew of stars across the music, sports and entertainment worlds have also been tapped to be presenters. This includes Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Charles Esten, Dixie D'Amelio, Dustin Lynch, HARDY, Ian Bohen + Jen Landon (from Yellowstone), Jon Pardi, LeAnn Rimes, Madison Bailey (from Outer Banks), Max Thieriot (from Fire Country), Megan Thee Stallion, Noah Schnapp (from Stranger Things), Parker McCollum, Peter Frampton, Shania

