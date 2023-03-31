AD
Arlington, Texas, renames road Taylor Swift Way, will give Taylor key to the city

todayMarch 31, 2023

TAS Rights Management

Not to be outdone by Glendale, Arizona, which temporarily renamed itself Swift City ahead of Taylor Swift‘s two concerts there, her next tour stop of Arlington, Texas, is upping the ante.

Taylor is set to play Arlington’s AT&T Stadium this weekend, and according to a press release, the city is in a “friendly competition” with other U.S. Eras Tour cities to see who can show their loyalty to Taylor in the biggest way. To that end, Arlington has changed one of its streets, Randol Mill Road, to Taylor Swift Way and is inviting fans to pose for photos with the temporary street sign.

In addition, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross plans to present Taylor with a key to the city and proclaim this to be Taylor Swift Weekend, while some large steel sculptures in front of the town’s City Hall are being lit up in red.

And taking it to a comical extreme, Arlington Animal Services is running a pet adoption special, which will allow adopters to get a cat or two — just like Taylor — for $40, in honor of Taylor’s 40 top-10 hits. There’s also a $9 adoption fee in honor of Taylor’s nine number-one hits.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

