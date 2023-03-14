AD
Mike FM Music News

As Jonas Brothers head to Broadway, Nick says he’s blown away by magic his brothers bring to the stage

todayMarch 14, 2023

Courtesy Live Nation

The Jonas Brothers start their five-night Broadway residency Tuesday in New York City. They’ll spotlight a different album each night, including their upcoming release, The Album. The shows are part of the group’s long-awaited new era — and Nick Jonas says even though he’s done his share of solo performances, nothing beats being onstage with family.

Speaking to ABC News’ IMPACT X Nightline, Nick said he came to this realization while trying to prepare some friends for their first JoBros concert.

“We were about to go do some shows in Vegas. And I was trying to explain to them, I was like, ‘It’s just a little different. I don’t know how to describe it,'” Nick said. “But even I have moments — as a person who is one-third of this band — where I kind of take myself out of it and just look over and see the magic that these guys bring to what we do together.”

“I’m blown away by the fact that I am fortunate enough to get to be a part of that equation,” he added.

Nick said he feels like his friends came away with an appreciation of how special it is for him, Joe and Kevin to make music together.

“You know, they weren’t as familiar with our music and they came out of it, I think, with a, with a real understanding of what I meant,” he notes. “That this family thing … it just hits a little bit different.”

“And so, that’s a long-winded way of saying [that] I love doing these shows with the guys in this chapter we’re in,” he concluded.

The Album, featuring the new single “Wings,” arrives May 12.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

