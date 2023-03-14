AD
Rev Rock Report

Axl Rose performs “Welcome to the Jungle” with Carrie Underwood at Los Angeles show

todayMarch 14, 2023

Photo by Jeff Johnson

Axl Rose and Carrie Underwood continue to solidify their musical friendship, with Axl once again turning up to join Underwood to perform the Guns N’ Roses classic “Welcome to the Jungle.”

The collaboration went down Monday night as Carrie brought her Denim & Rhinestones tour to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, marking the third time they’ve performed together onstage.

“I’m the luckiest girl in the world,” Carrie shared on Instagram. “Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better! It’ll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones!”

Axl and Carrie first performed together last year at Underwood’s Stagecoach Festival appearance in Indio, California. She then returned the favor, turning up at GNR’s 2022 show at Tottenham Hotspur Arena in London, England.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

