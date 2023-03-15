AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

‘Bachelor’ contestant Greer Blitzer apologizes for defending blackface, “I’m just so ashamed”

todayMarch 15, 2023

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Another contestant from The Bachelor franchise was in the hot seat for posting racially insensitive remarks on social media. Tuesday’s installment of The Bachelor: The Women Tell All featured contestant Greer Blitzer apologizing for some tweets from 2016 in which she defended someone wearing blackface.

Blitzer deleted the posts ahead of the show’s premiere in January, but not before users grabbed screenshots of them, which they posted on Reddit. Greer apologized for the tweets on her own social media at the time, but the show had not addressed the controversy until now.

“I’ve been wanting to address this. I don’t want to sweep it under the rug,” Blitzer told host Jesse Palmer. “What happened was racist. It’s not about the intent; it’s about the impact.”

“This acquaintance of mine that I knew performing blackface was racist, me defending it was racist, my ignorance was racist and I’m just so ashamed.”

Blitzer went on to say she sought the help of Dr. Kira Banks, a professor and diversity, equity and inclusion consultant, explaining, “I really wanted to dive deep into the history of blackface and understand why it was wrong, why it was offensive. The research that I was able to do, I realized it was symbolism for dehumanizing the Black community.”

Blitzer allegedly tweeted in 2016 that the students involved “didn’t even know what blackface was so my point exactly. It wasn’t an intentional racist act.” Another allegedly read, “This previous incident was dumb not racist? She did not paint herself black because she felt superior to black ppl.” A final post read, “Putting white powder on your face isn’t okay either. That didn’t make the news did it?”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

‘rust’-special-prosecutor-announces-she-will-step-down-from-case
insert_link

National News

‘Rust’ special prosecutor announces she will step down from case

(SANTA FE, N.M.) -- The special prosecutor in New Mexico who investigated the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust" announced Tuesday she is stepping down. The decision comes weeks after Alec Baldwin's attorney moved to disqualify the special prosecutor, Andrea Reeb, claiming in a motion filed last month that as a member of the New Mexico House of Representatives, she cannot simultaneously exercise legislative and judicial […]

todayMarch 14, 2023

Similar posts

AD
0%