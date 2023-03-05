AD
Baseball Splits Double-Header Against DeSales University

March 5, 2023

Cover Photo Credit: Kayla Lofland, Schreiner Sports Information (Student Photographer)

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Baseball team split their double-header against DeSales University 3-2, 1-0.

The Mountaineers were at home for their non-conference double-header against the Bulldogs from DeSales University.

GAME 1 (SCH 2 – DSU 3)

The first game of the double-header featured a classic pitching duel, as both sides struggled to put runs up on the scoreboard. 

Both teams would score in the 1st inning, but a 2-out error in the 1st and a 2-out error in the 6th would score two runs for DeSales and would ultimately be the different maker as the the Bulldogs went on to win the game 3-2.

Despite the loss, it was still a very strong performance by sophomore, Fito Mendez, on the mound. Mendez pitched a complete game and recorded 7 strikeouts while only giving up 3 runs. 

Box Score

GAME 2 (SCH 1 – DSU 0)

The second game of the double-header was another low scoring affair, as the Mountaineers held the Bulldogs scoreless through 7 innings of play. The one run for Schreiner came in the bottom of the 4th inning when Joseph DiCarlo was walked with the bases loaded, sending Chance Goins home to score.

On the defensive side of the ball, it was the utility man, Devin Hooper, who took the mound to start the game. Hooper pitched 6 innings and picked up 5 strikeouts along the way, earning his 2nd win of the season. It was also a heroic performance on the mound by senior, Raine Uecker. Uecker came in to close the game out with a Bulldog sitting at 1st and 2nd base. Uecker would go on to strikeout his next two batters, earning his 3rd save of the season.

Box Score

Schedule

Written by: Schreiner University

